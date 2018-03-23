EDITORIAL: Let's ensure water for all

On Thursday, people across the globe marked World Water Day. This year’s theme, “Nature for Water”, explores nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century.

Tanzania is signatory to a number of international agreements on universal access to water. This is a commitment the government has been fulfilling slowly but surely.

So far, at least 53 per cent and 78 per cent of rural and urban dwellers, respectively, have access to safe and clean water within a manageable distance.

The statistics, sourced from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, are impressive, relatively speaking. It is, however, imperative that the water agenda be pushed more aggressively. The goal should be to leave no one behind. It means that Tanzania should aim to ensure that every single person within its territory can access safe and clean water within a manageable distance.

Incidents of people being attacked by wild animals such as crocodiles and hippopotamuses are many in the country.

There should come a time when no Tanzanian risks his or her life when they want to collect water for domestic use.