EDITORIAL: Let’s make road safety a common goal this year

The frequency of road accidents in Tanzania has increased steadily over the last decade. The cost incurred because of accidents stands at about Sh20 billion annually. In the Lake Zone alone, last year according to police reports, 133 people died on the road, while 90 escaped with injuries.

According to police reports, at least 3,195 people were killed in road accidents across the country in 2014 while 3, 437 died in 2013. The high number of avoidable deaths and injuries means everything possible means must be done to improve safety and cut down rate of road accidents. It is the more the reason why the government should make road safety a major priority.

Traffic Police Department reports indicate that the major causes of road accidents are reckless driver who ignore safety rules and regulations and drunk driving. Careless motorcyclists and bad roads were listed as other major causes.

Again, road carnage is related to overloading of public service vehicles and that are also often in serious state of disrepair. Pressure on PSV drivers to meet cash targets set by the bus owners also contributes to the high casualty rates as their focus strays away from safety.

In Tanzania, like it is in other developing countries, a large proportion of drivers learn their skills as apprentices from other drivers. As a result, improving driver training programmes and providing qualified instructors in recognised driving schools benefit only a few drivers.

It is about time the National Road Safety Council came up with a permanent solution, which should include disallowing mediocre drivers from handling PSVs.