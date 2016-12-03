EDITORIAL: Let the new AT leaders bring positive results

By The Citizen

Athletics Tanzania (AT) has elected a new leadership that will steer it in the next four years. In the past three decades, Tanzania’s performance has almost been dismal in global athletics competitions. This is thanks to lack of committed leaders.

It is no secret that our country is endowed with a lot of untapped talent in this game. The only question is: How come Tanzania has not been performing well in international competitions?

It is the task of the new leaders to focus on the development of the game at all levels in the country. This is particularly important ahead of the Commonwealth Games, world championships, All Africa Games as well as 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The new leadership under AT president Antony Mtaka must demonstrate that they are truly committed to developing the game and at the same time be accountable for any failure.

It is high time, Tanzania should not be satisfied with mediocre performance both locally and internationally. For leaders and members of key committees within AT, they must be ready to stand aside even if their tenure is still on if it is proved beyond reasonable doubt that they have failed to deliver.

Tanzania was among the giants globally in the game in the 1970s and 1980s whereby prominent Filbert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui did the best in Olympic Games after winning silver medals in men’s 3,000 metres Steeplechase and men’s 5,000 metres.

The list also includes Juma Ikangaa, Gidamis Shahanga, Mwinga Mwanjala, Nzael Kyomo and many others.

It is the task for the AT leaders to prove their worth and make the country shine again. Being the leaders only is not enough rather than game need the committed leaders to develop. AT should start searching for talents from primary and secondary school levels. Discovered talents should be trained properly so as to form strong teams.