EDITORIAL: Make effective Malaria drugs affordable to all

By The Citizen

Almost a million people die from malaria worldwide each year because they cannot afford the most effective treatment and instead often buy old drugs to which the malaria parasite has become resistant, according to researchers.

Populations Services International Malaria recently conducted a study in six high-risk nations, which showed that artemisinin combination therapy, or ACT, drugs can cost as much as 60 times the daily minimum wage in some African countries.

Some brands of ACTs can cost up to $10 (Sh20,000) to patients buying over the counter, while older to less effective drugs cost just $1 (Sh2,000). This partly explains why malaria is still a major killer in developing countries, including Tanzania, despite the proven efficacy of ACTs in treating the disease.

In Tanzania, prices of ACTs dispensed at public dispensaries and hospitals are subsidised by up to 90 per cent, but the drugs are sometimes not readily available at such facilities due to various reasons.

In such a situation, patients are left to choose between facing the consequences of the disease and buying the drugs at private pharmacies for anything between Sh12,000 and Sh20,000 per dose.

According to official estimates, half of Tanzania’s population lives on less than a dollar (Sh2,000) a day, and it is easy to see why malaria remains a major problem in the country. The irony here is that the most effective malaria treatment is still out of the reach of the vast majority of Tanzanians.