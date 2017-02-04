EDITORIAL: Nkomola should spur talent identification

Yohana Nkomola is basking in the limelight at the tender age of 16.

The striker, who endeared himself to fans with stupendous performance for the national Under-17 football team (Serengeti Boys), is heading off to Tunisia where he will be plying his trade with Étoile Sportive du Sahel.

It is good news for him and the entire football fraternity.

His discipline and talent speak volumes. It goes without saying that the marauding attacker is destined for greatness.

The number of Tanzanian footballers playing abroad is growing, albeit at a snail’s pace. The nigh 50-million-people nation is blessed with talents; nevertheless, we have two noteworthy professionals only in Mbwana Samatta and Thomas Ulimwengu. They play in Belgium and Sweden respectively. For Nkomola, this is just the beginning of a long journey to the dreamland.

Étoile Sportive du Sahel has a rich pedigree in the African football. It is a perfect place to be for a player of his age.

He will certainly benefit from playing regularly against the likes of Espérance de Tunis, CS Sfaxien and Club Africain. Étoile Sportive du Sahel should serve as a springboard to more advanced leagues.

Tanzania needs more footballers in topflight leagues if the national team (Taifa Stars) is to become a force to reckon with. Uganda is already reaping from its youth programmes. They have over 30 players abroad and their impact in the national team is enviable.

They qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after nearly a four-decade wait. The Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) is doing a great job to lift the youth football, but their efforts are bogged down by clubs. Most clubs do not have vibrant youth programmes with the exception of Azam FC and Mtibwa Sugar.