EDITORIAL: President can no longer ignore new Katiba calls

At least 80 civil society organisations have joined hands in calling for President John Magufuli to revive the constitution review process.

Representatives of these CSOs met in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday as they continued with lobbying and mobilising.

One of the main reasons for the position they have taken is the very fact that the country invested too much into this process to stop mid-way. They rightly argue that the money poured into this process should not go to waste, just like that. Therefore, they want every stakeholder to pile pressure on the Fifth Phase administration, which has so far shown little interest in reviving the process. But can the President afford to ignore the matter any longer?

The answer can be anyone’s guess. Dr John Magufuli has made it clear that a new constitution is not a priority as far as he is concerned. In fact, on the campaign trail, he never exactly promised that he would ensure that Tanzanians have a new constitution during his tenure. Which brings us to the next question: can he afford to do that throughout his presidency? Maybe and maybe not.

It is unlikely that with all these voices rising for the government to deliver on this one key promise that then President Jakaya Kikwete promised but was unable to fulfil during his time in office, Dr Magufuli’s administration can leave this to posterity as well.

There are many reasons why the President should now take this matter seriously and do something about it, rather than continue digging in on his earlier stance.

Key challenges

For example, a new constitution has a better chance of being a major catalyst in helping him resolve most, if not all of the key challenges his presidency faces – or to deliver on the promises that he gave to Tanzanians who voted him into office. As a surprise presidential candidate, change was the buzzword for Dr Magufuli during the election campaign. Now people expect him to engage in a comprehensive house-cleaning exercise.

He has already proven his determination by showing the door to corrupt government officials and old-school public servants – and his move to cut wasteful expenditure has earned him praise within and beyond our borders. More so, the efforts this administration has made to invest in various development projects have a lot of potential to transform this nation. In a nutshell, it is commendable that the President has started working hard on taking this nation to the next level of development.

However, the fight that is still ahead can be better accomplished under a new constitution. There is also a better chance for a better Tanzania with a new constitution. It will serve as a guiding light in the path that the President has chosen to follow. A leader needs the people’s goodwill.

One should remember that the opposition gained many votes with its promise to make sweeping changes to the constitution.