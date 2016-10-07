EDITORIAL: Rational social media use is for all, not just youth

By The Citizen

According to a light-hearted joke attributed to Tanzania’s coastal communities, but which bears a relevant message, a young man is planted in a group of adults at evening get-togethers, as a damage controller.

When one of the wazee behaves unacceptably, the innocent young man owns it up and offers profuse apology for “his” antisocial act. It is a sacrificial move that, however, promotes a culture of dishonesty.

It would help us if we juxtaposed it into initiatives for straightening young citizens who go morally astray, and protect well-behaved ones who may do the same.

We support the advice by Sheikh Msafiri Kitumbo to secondary school students, in which he counsels them to use social media as a complimentary tool for enhancing their quest for academic advancement, rather than for nonsensical pursuits like watching pornographic videos.

The setting was apt—a combined graduation ceremony for Form Four finalists of 21 secondary schools in Shinyanga municipality under the umbrella of the Islamic Association, Tamsya.

Chairman Hamis Jabir stressed something we endorse too—that, youngsters should embrace and advocate positive religious ideals.

The sentiments should apply to adults too, for quite many of them are captives of the toxic contents of social media.

It is improper to assign two faces to pornography harmful to children but permissible for adults, since its corrupting nature has no generation boundaries. We have all these adults who patronise non-pornographic, but nonetheless, useless content, everywhere, including workplaces.

It is indeed illogical to condemn destructive social media content and make it off-limits to today’s youngsters who we are readying for future adulthood roles. The bottom line, then, must be to advocate rational use of social media for individual and collective community benefit.