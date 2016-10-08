EDITORIAL: Serengeti boys ouster not end of country’s dream

By The Citizen

Our U-17 soccer team Serengeti Boys wer eliminated from the African Youth Championships by Congo Brazzaville’s side by away goal rule. Serengeti Boys had won 3-2 in the first leg match at the National Stadium before losing 1-0 in away match.

It was a sad moment for Tanzania’s football stakeholders. This is because, the team needed only a draw in order to qualify for the first time in the African Youth Championships finals scheduled to take place in Madagascar in April. Despite the loss, the team players deserve compliments due to the fact that they fought hard to reach the final rounds of the qualifications. Serengeti Boys made history by reaching the stage. It’s the challenge for the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and its organs to prepare strong youth foundations in the country. TFF have to double their efforts in promoting youth soccer despite the results. We believe that Tanzania can attain the highest standard in football if the necessary measures are taken in investing in the youth. Serengeti Boys have proven that the sky is not the limit for the country’s football development and we need to continue where we stopped.

Country’s soccer fans have shown how they were impressed by the standard of Serengeti Boys players in the pitch, especially during the championships and in international friendlies.

We’ll recall that the team was established a year ago and managed to eliminate power houses in African football like South Africa. Serengeti boys also played six African Youth qualifiers championship, winning four matches, drawing one and losing one.

The record also shows that the team played 16 international matches, winning five at home, five away games, drawing four (away) as well as losing one away. This is the best record for the Tanzania’s team internationally.