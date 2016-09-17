EDITORIAL: TCA must strive to save cricket from doom

The curtains come down on the ICC Under-19 World Cup qualifiers for Africa-Division 2 this weekend. Two top teams will book their tickets to the Division 1 where the 2017 World Cup representatives will be obtained. Bullish Tanzania flew to South Africa vowing to put up a stellar performance for a place in the upper division. The boys, nonetheless, could not walk the talk.
With a game against Nigeria left, the Tanzanian boys are already out of contention. They lost all their four matches. Sierra Leone and Botswana were minnows two years or so ago, but they have come of age and proved that with wins over clueless Tanzania. The senior and women’s teams also met similar fates earlier this year. This implies that our cricket is either stagnant or moving anticlockwise. We appreciate the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) under Zulfikar Rehemtullah.
They have done a lot to develop cricket in the country, especially in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Morogoro and Tanga. However, our national teams are not performing well internationally. They are on a downward spiral and it is a cause for concern for cricket lovers.
We believe that the TCA is not doing one or two things right. Selection of teams and hiring of coaches are some of the aspects that the TCA must reconsider. We have no problem with senior teams’ coaches because of their knowledge of the sport and experience.
However, change is imperative when the same coach underachieves year in, year out. The youth teams have regularly been coached by senior players, but there is little to be proud of from their sides. The senior cricketers have also been struggling on the international stage. How come the TCA entrusts them with such big tasks of leading the youngsters? We are not against grooming the players for coaching roles. However, we believe that the likes of Hamis Abdallah and Khalil Rehemtulah should concentrate on playing rather than coaching. The TCA should hire good coaches; they don’t have to come from Europe or Asia, but from our neighbours Kenya, where cricket is at an enviable level. Cricket enthusiasts want to read success stories and not on defeats.