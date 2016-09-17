EDITORIAL: TCA must strive to save cricket from doom

The curtains come down on the ICC Under-19 World Cup qualifiers for Africa-Division 2 this weekend. Two top teams will book their tickets to the Division 1 where the 2017 World Cup representatives will be obtained. Bullish Tanzania flew to South Africa vowing to put up a stellar performance for a place in the upper division. The boys, nonetheless, could not walk the talk.

With a game against Nigeria left, the Tanzanian boys are already out of contention. They lost all their four matches. Sierra Leone and Botswana were minnows two years or so ago, but they have come of age and proved that with wins over clueless Tanzania. The senior and women’s teams also met similar fates earlier this year. This implies that our cricket is either stagnant or moving anticlockwise. We appreciate the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) under Zulfikar Rehemtullah.

They have done a lot to develop cricket in the country, especially in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Morogoro and Tanga. However, our national teams are not performing well internationally. They are on a downward spiral and it is a cause for concern for cricket lovers.

We believe that the TCA is not doing one or two things right. Selection of teams and hiring of coaches are some of the aspects that the TCA must reconsider. We have no problem with senior teams’ coaches because of their knowledge of the sport and experience.