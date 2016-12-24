EDITORIAL: TFF, Clubs must obey the country’s laws

By The Citizen

This week the government has stopped all foreign players, coaches and supporting staff from engaging in any assignments for their clubs until all immigration and labour issues are sorted out.

Several Tanzania Mainland clubs have been affected with the ban because some of their players and coaches were yet to finalise immigration and labour procedures as per the laws of the land.

Young Africans, Simba, Azam FC, Mbeya City, and Stand United are among the teams that have been affected, but mostly the Msimbazi Street team which saw its six players and three coaches banned because they were yet to secure resident and work permits.

Following the matter, several club officials were questioned by the Immigration department for allowing the players, coaches and supporting staff to feature in the league.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) issued a statement to all clubs that before using the foreign players, they must secure all the required documents, especially the residence and work permits.

TFF said International Transfer Certificate (ITC) only grants players the permission to feature in the league match but other accompanying documents are crucial. But their recent participation does not affect the match results.

It is time TFF became more strict in its rules and regulations so that all foreign players would comply with the country’s laws.

We believe had Ndanda FC not complained against Simba SC players Daniel Agyei who is goalkeeper and James Kotei (midfielder) no one would have been aware over the legality of the players in engaging in the country’s sports.

Ndanda FC’s complaints made TFF and the Immigration department to act on the players. Club leaders also must show their commitment in following all the international and national laws when recruiting players and other staffs.