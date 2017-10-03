EDITORIAL: Tender report SHOULD SERVE AS A wakeup call

Last Friday, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) released its annual performance evaluation report for the 2016/17 financial year, thus painting a dire picture of the tendering processes of public entities (PEs).

The report’s major findings included a lack of compliance with the procurement legislation, sheer incompetence and grand corruption. Needless to say, this led to unexplained expenditure or outright loss of billions of shillings in taxpayer funds! The Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads), for example, procured works for projects worth Sh6 billion in total disregard of the public procurement law and regulations.

In the event, PPRA had to intervene in the procurement processes for three public tenders with a total value of Sh42.97 billion after realizing that the Government wouldn’t get value for money!

In some other cases, PPRA had to involve the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

It is worth noting here that most public entities whose procurement processes had to be revisited didn’t even bother to submit information on contract awards as required by law. Only 186 out of 533 public entities submitted information on 73,154 procurement contracts worth Sh6.3 trillion in the 2016/17 financial year, compared with 322 which did so in 2015/16!

The report further shows that, generally, compliance level was 74 per cent – well below the target of 80 per cent!

Indeed – according to PPRA’s own assessment – the government would save Sh1.6bn annually if only public entities followed procedures! The PPRA report should be a wakeup call for the authorities, prompting appropriate action against all those found responsible for malfeasance/misfeasance in public procurement.

The authorities should also ensure that compliance with the legislative frameworks on public procurement is not an option but necessary.