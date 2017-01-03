EDITORIAL: Witchdoctors mocking govt

By The Citizen

Witchcraft is illegal under Tanzanian laws, yet authorities don’t seem keen on fighting it, even as crooks purporting to have the power to practise it go about their “trade” with impunity.

Calling themselves doctors and even professors, these charlatans publicise their “services” on signposts and cheap tabloids.

It is probably easy for authorities to ignore these people, but then, we are part of a continent in which superstition is taken for granted. Many of our people—including some who have been to college and university—need to be saved from self-professed miracle workers.

The State, we aver, has a duty to protect its people from conmen who exploit its citizens, many of whom grew up believing material wealth, relationships—and indeed, any desired success such as good grades in exams—can be attained through the services of miracle makers!

Late last year, a Mwananchi investigative reporter managed to link herself with one such “doctor” and unearthed shocking, crooked ways with which fraudsters exploit gullible Tanzanians.

And it is easy to seize them, for the cheats provide their names and their telephone numbers on signposts everywhere. It is like they are mocking the government.