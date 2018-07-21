EDITORIAL: We need more people-centred policies

Some investments that have been flowing into the East African Community (EAC) countries over the years have not always been good for citizens. This is sometimes reflected in the cries of locals displaced from their ancestral land but with nothing much to show for it. More often than not, natural resources are exploited by foreigners without any benefits to the citizens.

This was a subject of discussion by representatives of civil society organisations who met in Dar es Salaam recently. They stressed the importance of adopting people-centred investment policies in the region. In addition, they emphasised the need to protect human rights, and create an environment that’s friendly to sustainable socio-economic development on win-win settings.

A senior policy officer from the Dutch environmental organisation ‘Both Ends’ argued that extant international investment agreements have failed to effectively address the uneven balance between rights and responsibilities for foreign investors and host governments alike.

He noted that foreign investors enjoy numerous rights without having to worry about corresponding responsibilities. Other speakers decried lopsided agreements which only take into account investors’ rights, blatantly ignoring their obligations to their hosts. We urge regional leaders to address such anomalies for East Africans to fully benefit from their God-given resources.