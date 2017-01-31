EDUCATION KEY IN LEPROSY WAR

The report showing that leprosy—a curable disease that if unchecked at early stages, can lead to disability—affected 212,000 people globally in 2015 alone, makes sad reading.

In some communities in Tanzania, suffering from leprosy is considered a curse, which is why those affected by the disease feel too embarrassed to come out and seek treatment. That way, they continue suffering and spreading the disease to others.

Which is why the need to educate wananchi on the disease cannot be over-emphasised. On Monday, Tanzania joined the rest of the world in commemorating this year’s World Leprosy Day, with figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showing that, in the country, four out of every 100,000 people have the disease. It is in this context that we support researchers who are carrying out clinical trials on a preventive medicine for leprosy in Tanzania and five other countries. We believe this is one of the best ways to curb the disease.

A local researcher, Dr Boniface Manditi, said recently that when the study is completed, relevant authorities will be able to evaluate how leprosy can be wiped out Tanzania.