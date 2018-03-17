EMBRACE ENTREPRENEURSHIP

A survey paints a disheartening picture of how 50 per cent of Tanzanians struggle to keep up with regular and unexpected expenses.

The FinScope survey 2017 report has shown that 54 per cent of women struggle to meet regular expenses. The rate is higher than that of men: that is only 48 per cent.

It indicates that 51 per cent of adults fail to keep up with regular expenses while 24 per cent of them struggle for unexpected expenses. It shows 50.2 per cent of women find it difficult to meet unexpected expenses compared with men’s 45.3 per cent.

Forty per cent of respondents said they turn to families and friends for assistance. Experts say the report findings indicate how poor Tanzanians are since the country’s poverty rate stands at 79 per cent as it was mentioned during the World Economic Forum in January this year.

To cut a long story short the majority of Tanzanians are low-income earners. The situation is worse in rural areas. Savings are pitifully low.

To mitigate the situation the spirit of entrepreneurship should be enhanced to increase production, marketing skills and subsequent incomes.