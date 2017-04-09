ETHICS : Budget session and the credibility gap

By Alfred Sebahene arsebahene2@yahoo.co.uk

It has taken off. Yes, the budget session of Parliament has begun in Dodoma. Before it started, there were some key activities in preparation for it.

One of these important activities took place during the recess period of the session, a period which is usually utilised by Parliamentary committees to examine the budget proposals of the various ministries.

In principle, Parliament is on when it is ready. And after three months, we will be told that the budget has been unanimously passed and it is ready for implementation. The job will be done.

The duty that has just begun in Dodoma is nothing else than a continual process for determining how to raise, allocate and spend public resources. It is my hope that this is well known to all members of the House. If not, that means MPs will not understand that this process constitute one of the foundations and principal functions of JPM government.

In fact, it is sometimes adjudged as a single most important function of government. One never knows, some may not be aware of its importance. God forbid. If this is the case, then it is altogether disastrous. Let it not be the case.

My pen this Sunday is inclined to reminding MPs that what they will be doing is to participate with an unwavering commitment to an activity which is one of the rational and acceptable means through which JPM government shall allocate resources to provide the goods and services needed to improve the well-being of wananchi.

Simply put, you are participating in a critical agenda which should enable the government to provide the opportunity to make citizens better off.

Talking of making citizens better off is a serious matter. You shall need to be extra careful. The process will need not to be fraught with common imperfections and abuses we have always seen in the past. This is not something new.

In the past, whenever Wananchi ears were opened, the public tone has been, by and large, about budget abuses such as those of unsustainable and unjustifiable extra budgetary expenditure actuated by obvious disregards to budgetary rules and procedures, lack of budget integrity, and budget indiscipline among others. This is undesirable.

Oh no, you will not be able to make us citizens better off if you allow lack of transparency, poor accountability and budget indiscipline to control the budgeting process and thereafter its implementation. No, you cannot. Be strongly reminded that it is through discipline in the budgetary process that you can enhance good governance and deliver value to wananchi.

Mind you, you have to work on the budget with highest level of diligence. This we say because the quality of JPM government will be x-rayed from the quality of its budgetary process.

So you shall have to be honest, work for us, and avoid unhealthy political meandering. We want a country budget which is realistic, workable and for the poor. I know we may sound as if we are moving in a positive direction, but we cannot at all ignore the crisis of our development.

So as you work on the budget, please remember that it is the absence of the social, economic and political virtues of discipline, transparency and accountability that will distract us from seeing our country come out of the doldrums of underdevelopment. You cannot escape this truth. You shall have to embrace these virtues, hold on to them and fight for them tooth and nail.

My pen has another polite reminder though. This one is about dirty politics and common mistake of unhealthy discussions between MPs from the ruling and those of opposition wing.

I hope our representatives know very well that budgeting is an integral part of politics and governance because the process of allocating resources is imbedded in politics. This means that there shall be issues of common concern that each one of them regardless of their party of origin should say it’s about time we stood up!