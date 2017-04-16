ETHICS : There is more to ‘concentrates’ saga

By Alfred Sebahene arsebahene2@yahoo.co.uk

It’s interesting times in the partnership between JPM government and investors in the mining industry; more interesting than many of us expected despite the long-time harboured suspicion, wariness and doubt on the fairness and the rules of the game in the extractive industry.

The discussion around containers full of “concentrates” – and of course our gold, copper and silver are causing lots of anxiety about the future of our country and its mining industry. The public opinion can be heard through currently discourses about what kind of mining trade deal we have been and are currently striking.

We do not know whether we have been unknowingly hurt or continues to be hurt by this complicated trade or not. Unfortunately we do not know much and are not sure of what is happening.

With JPM paying unannounced visit at Dar Port, and within a very short time Speaker of the National Assembly and his team doing the same, and the consequent formation, by JPM, of task force to probe the issue, and yet another one being formed again, has led to the rise of even more questions on what kind of benefit wananchi are getting and what system the country should adopt to help it benefit from its natural resources.

So JPM has categorically shown that with the story surrounding concentrates, it is obvious that there is lack of sureness about the ongoing partnership between his government and mining investors. His tone of speech when appointing the team to probe what he feels is funny deals, was clear and did send a message that something has to be done and done quickly.

In other words he is not only unease about it, but suspicious of the partnership, and with no confidence in it. JPM’s unwillingness to believe shall remain until he receives a conclusive evidence on the matter. By this turn of event, it sounds promising. Here is a leader, in our opinion, who shows genuine doubt based upon suspicion. He is undoubtedly committed to helping his people.

We are therefore in limbo and the matter is shading no light at all apart from provoking many contentious talking points. It is arousing the interest of many people who might otherwise have been less interested.

If there is one thing that would enhance understanding of this mining industry challenge, more than any other, I think it is to enable wananchi to understanding what exactly is happening to concentrates. I am afraid it looks as if even leaders themselves do not know much. This means that it would be even much complicated for the normal citizens to understand this. Time has come for people to understand the ‘good’ parts and who gains from them, and we should not miss the ‘bad’ parts and who loses out from them. The public awaits to know the valuable things that don’t happen at all because of an unwise policies and contracts, if any.

We should not be distracted though! There is more to the “concentrates” saga than one would think. Let us not forget, while we leave the team to work on the problem until we hear what exactly conspires, we should keep addressing the other ongoing unfairness in the industry.

I am thinking of what needs to be done in this industry so as to challenge investors, for example to offer a crucial livelihood to some of the most socially and economically vulnerable people living around mining areas. More than that let keep our resolve to challenge them so that they provide support to impoverished local communities and enable them to grasp the opportunity to improve the quality of life.

Let the mining industry in our country contribute in making us among the great economies. When this is done, then we should ask ourselves; is our strong economy translate into a bright future for wananchi and their country with Tanzanian interests well positioned to prosper?