EDITORIAL: EXPEDITE AMENDMENT OF OUTDATED MARRIAGE LAW

The children in any country comprise what is popularly referred to as “tomorrow’s nation”. It means, if we mess up this component of our population, we shall have effectively the nation’s future. Visionary leaderships root for laws that ensure children are well protected, nurtured, and educated.

It is on account of this that Tanzania needs to have in place laws that safeguard the welfare of its children, for short of that, we leave the situation of children in the hands of family situation and cultural traditions that are negative to the girl child’s intellectual and social development.

Some of our laws that are still in the statute books and which don’t augur well for our young’s future is the Law of Marriage of 1971, which allow a girl as young as 15 to get married—ostensibly with the consent of her parents!

That, we aver, is unacceptable, for at 15, one is still a child; she should be in primary school or, in exceptional cases, in Form One or Two.

This law, for sure, must be repealed. And indeed, on July 8, 2016, the High Court of Tanzania took steps to end child marriage for girls.

In its decision, the court ruled that Sections 13 and 17 of the Law of Marriage Act were unconstitutional and directed the government to change the law within one year so that the minimum age of marriage for girls is 18 years—the same as for Tanzanian boys.

It was heartening to hear the new Constitution and Legal Affairs minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, stating in Parliament that the government has revived the process to draft the Bill for the amendment that will effectively get rid of the out-dated law that infringes the rights of girl children.