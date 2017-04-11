OPINION: Eala ought to mean more than it does now

By Kasera Nick Oyoo

I did not have the opportunity to watch the live interviews of Tanzanian representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly but via social media, I can say it without a doubt, we damn well send the wrong people to EALA.

We do because the marking scheme is wrong. It is like the national examinations council setting an examination which asks the wrong questions. How then do we expect the examinees to get the right answers? I would rather not get into the language issues.

If English is a requirement, then we must from now on find Tanzanians with the right English skills to effectively communicate at the regional assembly even while rewarding party loyalty.

One of the questions that get asked every time we want to send our nominees to Arusha is what they shall do to protect Tanzania’s interests at the seat of the regional assembly. It goes against the very reason I would have thought we have the regional assembly.

Isn’t the regional assembly the joint house where an Adam Kimbisa (CCM Tanzania) should back a motion which is protecting the rights of indigenous pastoralist groups like the Maasai irrespective of restrictive national borders? Now if Kimbisa only roots for the Tanzanian Maasai, what is the point of having an assembly in the first place?

Respected jazz artist Hugh Masekela being interviewed on NTV Kenya says we are a bad misrepresentation of those who colonized us. In his view, Masekela, who is South African, says we have taken the borders created by oppressors and created exclusive zones where we even fight each other over these borders that we created by colonial nations in 1886.

His point is poignant as we think through what East Africanism ought to mean for us. It ought to mean one rather than many. It ought to transcend the colonial impositions.

There is no doubt that these shenanigans are not limited to Tanzania. The removal not so long ago of the Ugandan speaker of EALA had more to do with Ugandan politics than anything to do with regional integration. Similar machinations have seen nominations go to court in Kenya for arbitration.

When all is said and done, EALA has become the favourite solace for political parties for favourite boys and girls who lose general elections.

It is the ultimate employer of last resorts when elections to national assemblies have been lost. It is almost a holiday of sorts in the Arusha-based assembly.

Given our insistence on taking hawkish ultra-nationalists to a regional assembly, too much time is taken in that assembly walking the minefield that is nationalism. It comes with the sort of raw emotion we see with party nominations and results in very little achieved for the good of the region.

Last Friday was Karume Day in the United Republic of Tanzania, yet no one found it prudent to ask aspirants what the correct history of the Zanzibar revolution is. I mean until we can find who and what was the role of Field Marshall Okelllo for ourselves we are doing a great injustice to base on which we are trying to build the base of integration.

There is a clearly a story on the Zanzibari revolution that remains untold. It has all the hallmarks of regional efforts to free a section of this fair land. But there is a good section of Zanzibaris and Tanzanians who would rather the story remains untold or even better revised to make heroes of others and zeroes of Okello and friends.

In the same way, Mwalimu Nyerere’s own words on how the union came into being (when Jomo Kenyatta declined a union with Kenya) have been played down to give voice to a narrative that achieves the ends we want.