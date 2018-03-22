Editorial: Make quest for quality education all-inclusive

Mr Benjamin Mkapa is a retired president of the United Republic of Tanzania and current chancellor of the University of Dodoma.

Last Friday, Mr Mkapa called for a national dialogue to thrash out ways of raising Tanzania’s education standards in terms of quality and real numerical outputs.

Many experts have also observed that not only has there been considerable relapse into illiteracy and an increase in the number of illiterate adults in Tanzania, the number of young people who complete secondary school without mastering the three R’s – reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic – has also been rising at an alarming rate.

Reports show that literacy rates among youths aged between 15 and 24 stand at 76.5 per cent for males and 72.8 per cent for females. Overall, the literacy rate fell from 90.4 per cent in 1986 to 67.8 per cent.

It is no wonder, then, that Mr Mkapa publicly expressed grave concern on the relentlessly deteriorating quality of education, a malady that is largely contributed to by public schools as distinct from private schools.

In the event, Mr Mkapa called for an end to the crisis through a national dialogue, no doubt starting with the public education sub-sector.

Not surprisingly, Mkapa has received public support in this.

But while we go along with that wholeheartedly, we nonetheless go a step further and suggest that the proposed dialogue be all-embracing to involve pupils, parents, guardians, teachers – especially private sector teachers – administrators, investors and development partners, among other stakeholders.