Editorial. Now that ATCL has the tools...

In one of his famous speeches as British Prime Minister during World War-II (1939-45), Winston Churchill urged his war allies to “give us the tools – and we’ll finish the job” – pledging that “we shall not fail or falter; we shall not weaken or tire…” This was in his February 9, 1941 broadcast when the war pitting Britain against Germany as the principal adversaries was hotting up.

Indeed Britain and her allies won the war – no doubt using the right weaponry (‘tools’) supplied by the US and other allies.

We equate that scenario to the one in which President John Magufuli is ‘giving the requisite tools’ – so to speak – to the state airline, Air Tanzania (ATCL), to ‘finish the job’ of firmly and sustainably entrenching itself in the market as the national flag carrier. To that end, President Magufuli’s government has already provided ATCL with four state-of-the-art-and-tech passenger aircraft. It will deliver two CS300 jetliners in November – and another 262-seater ‘Dreamliner’ in year-2020.

This has already lifted the national airline out of the lows it was wallowing in, putting it on the path to a truly functional national flag carrier. In that regard, tangible positive results include slashing the return Dar–Bukoba airfare from Sh1 million to a relatively affordable Sh400,000.

ATCL now flies to 12 Tanzanian destinations, up from three about two-and-a-half years ago; has clawed back its domestic market-share from 2.5-to-24 per cent – and transports over 21,000 passengers monthly, up from only 4,700 in the recent past. Sounds fantastic? Almost, we say... If ATCL fails to use these government-given ‘tools to finish the job’ of re-dedicating itself to the tasks entrusted to it by Tanzanians, then President Magufuli’s noble efforts at reviving, revamping the airliner would sadly be in vain; an exercise in futility.