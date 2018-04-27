Education debate good idea

Plans by the government to call for a national dialogue on the state and quality of education are commendable. The current situation in Tanzanian schools and colleges is precarious, necessitating not only a dialogue, but meaningful action to rectify the situation.

Employers suffer the most because the quality of graduates who enter the jobs market is so below par that they have to invest a fortune to retrain them.

We think the dialogue is important because improving the quality of education is not only the duty of teachers. It is the responsibility of everyone in society, starting with parents. Despite the need for dialogue, most of the challenges facing the education system are known. They do not have to wait for a dialogue to be dealt with.

These include poor education infrastructure, inadequate facilities and lack of motivation among teachers. All that is needed to solve these problems is the courage to declare education Tanzania’s first priority and go along to allocate education more budgetary resources than any other sector.