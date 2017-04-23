Education in towards 2030: Where is Tanzania?

By Issa Omari issaomari88@yahoo.com

One great plus for the education sector across the world is that it has to be the number one priority in the thinking and development of the country.

There is, however, some doubt whether today, education is the pillar and driving force for the development of in all countries.

It is therefore befitting that international agencies, including, of course, Unesco, UNDP, UNFPA, UNHCR, ILO, Unicef, the World Bank, and Un-Women Agency have taken the lead to in thinking about education beyond the Jomtien and Dakar Education for All Declaration of 2000 and 2014 respectively.

Two recent publications should be essential readings and guides for the education development in all developing countries, especially in Tanzania. These sources are:

‘Education 2030’ by Unesco, 21 May 2015 Incheon Declaration

‘The IIEP Letter’ Vol.XXX11 No.2, July – December, 2016

The key message therein is:

“Education is the key to a better life for every child and the foundation for every strong society but far too many children are still being left behind.” (Pg 12).

The key goal for all countries should be to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all (P. 16).

The three problematic and illusive concepts here are:

• Inclusive education. All children in the country should school together, irrespective of race, language, poverty, disability, sex, and culture.

Where necessary, affirmative actions should be in place. Tanzania is not doing very well here.

• Quality education. The key factors that ensure quality are pertly much known today, and include highly educated, well trained, motivated teachers; good and comfortable a school infrastructure, good and adequate supply of learning materials, good classrooms, good teaching atmosphere, and adequate learning time. Tanzania is not doing so well in this regard.

• Equitability. All children should get same good quality education, and thus remove the rural – urban, poor – rich, private – public, male- female disparities which are very rampant in Tanzania

These very reader friendly sources provide some cues for success, and these include the contention that by 2030 we should all:

1. Ensure that all-Girls and Boys complete free primary and Secondary Education;

2. Achieve minimum numeracy and literacy competence in grader 213 ;

3. All Girls and Boys have equal access to early childhood education and development;

4. Have equal access to affordable quality technical, vocation and higher education;

5. Ensure that youths have job related good quality and affordable technical and vocational skills after schooling;

6. Eliminate all gender disparities, and those relating to disabilities and marginality ;

7. Achieve universal literacy and numeracy skills for all adults;

8. Relate education to sustainable development goals in each country ;

9. Build and upgrade education facilities and make them friendly to all children;

10. Expand global scholarship support for higher and technical education;

11. Improve the supply and management of quality teachers;

12. Develop and use institutional and staff friendly monitoring and evaluation system ;

13. Improve clarity and focus of policy thrusts in education and

14. Use financing mechanisms such as predicable grants for all schools;

While Tanzania is doing its best in most of the parameters, there seem to be lulls and oscillations while the education system is in tatters. Educational development has to be a continuous, serious, and positive process from the top down to the grassroots.

It has to be top of the agenda and budget each year. When asked what their development The heads of state should always, when asked:

“What is your development priority this year, say: Education! Education! Education x 100 times

In Tanzania, it is business as usual while our spending on education is lowest in the world as a proportion of our annual budget and our cohort participation rates are also the lowest and performance probably the poorest in Africa. We have to be more serious than hitherto.