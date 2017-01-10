FLY ON THE WALL : Effect of telcos listing on stock market

By Kasera Nick Oyoo

The listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange by the Telecommunications companies is a good idea that is being implemented in the wrong way.

Like many good intentions, the devil in always in the details. The National Economic Council (NEEC} has been disingenuous in the advertisements it has been making in what it calls and believes is an awareness campaign.

The beef in my view is couched in the language used undertake the awareness drive. Its tone and innuendo is completely at variance with what one would expect of a country, such as the United Republic of Tanzania which would like to be believed it is committed to the free market economic policies of development.

The NEEC’s good intentions are undone when it seems to imply that being customers of the mobile Telcos for a long time was a burden on customers and which burden was brought about by either selfish interest or bad policy.

It continues to suggest that the good government has finally reigned in these bad guy acts and forced them to dilute 30 per cent of their shares on the stock market by law and then comes the clincher that this will now make the customers become owners of these telecommunications firms.

In principle and to be fair, the government must be commended for its desire to make its free market economics be in line with social justice in keeping with our well know socialist policy. Tweaking that policy here and there to come up with what would work best is in our interest and very much commendable.

The downside of tall this is how it is being implemented. The government seems to have taken the route that the Telcos have nothing to say in this matter because it is the law of the country. If we are on the one hand going on all cinders to ask investors both local and international to come and invest in Tanzania, we must be a lot more careful of what decisions we make that affects investors’ interests.

This is not to say we need to give an arm and a leg to the investors. Obviously a rethink on ownership goes far beyond our borders considering that some of the companies who have invested here are but branches of internationally constituted concerns.

That we are changing the rules makes it extremely challenging and in my view, may gain us local goodwill but has a much more damaging impact on our ability to remain an attractive investor haven.

I write with these concerns because I, for one, would like to see Tanzanians become more than passengers in the economic wellbeing and that is as it should be. However, I am dead against misleading the common man by creative disinformation.

Not all mobile companies are as profitable as Vodacom Tanzania and Tigo. It may as well be that some are loss making. Now creative disinformation gives the impression that after we buy shares, we shall all of a sudden be No 1 owners of these companies and No 2 enjoy the profits not to forget No 3 have access to credit based on our shares.

There is no attempt to forewarn the dangers that come with unrealistic even over stated benefits with no mention whatsoever that besides sharing profits, shareholders must keep their peace when the company makes losses.

No one wants to see investor confidence derogated because the promise is not delivering. The fact that the CEO RT Forum Chairman Ali Mufuruki , himself a renowned businessman who knows more than a thing about investment and the international connections , warned about not involving the Telco’s in the decision making should have sent government back to the drawing board.

Investments are the cog of the wheel of the Tanzania of middle income status come 2025. Those investors are very keen to see that their investment is protected from encroachment.

Lest we forget, investors have a choice, no matter how patriotism to country makes us believe otherwise. Anyone who knows the story of the fertilizer investors, Forrestal Topsoe, will tell you that. And that, is a story for another day.