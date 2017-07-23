Elections: We are more alike than we realise

As two East African countries of Kenya and Rwanda go to the polls in August, as expected the headlines have been dominated by the events in Kenya as there are those who fear that there might be another round of post-election violence.

No such thing is expected in Rwanda. While the presidential contest in Kenya is seen as a toss-up by some, there is no such ambivalence with the presidential election in Rwanda.

While the process which led up to the candidates vying for different positions in Kenya was marred by chaos, irregularities and corruption allegations is somehow seen as producing a “democratic” process, Rwanda where intra-party processes are tightly controlled much like the national contest, the process is seen as producing a “dictatorship”.

In Kenya like the rest of East Africa, where competitive multiparty politics is considered a benchmark for democracy, Rwanda has opted for a different approach, one which its critics say amount to wiping out ‘true” opposition in the country. Paul Kagame’s political opponents and their supporters showing up at some of his rallies wearing T-shirts that support him is unthinkable in Kenya or Tanzania and Uganda.

There is the issue of the price tag for multiparty democracy as well. While the estimates for the costs of the general election in Rwanda showed that this year the taxpayers of the tiny country will be charged less, the cost in Kenya is mind boggling. Of course, it is easy to point out the obvious reasons for such disparities in the costs of the two elections like the size of the two countries and the number of voters in each being dramatically different. In this regard, despite passing Election Campaign Finance Act back in 2013, Kenya’s election spending habits are more in line with the other East African countries of Tanzania, where despite its Election Expenses Act (2010) and Uganda where there are no limits to campaign spending or tighter restrictions when it comes to election spending with previous election campaigns witnessing President Yoweri Museveni dishing out money for this or that initiative.

There is no such madness in Rwanda.

Each successive general election in these three countries is deemed to be the most expensive than the previous one, with some reports showing a correlation between the amount of money spent and the number of votes. In this regard, Rwanda is kind of an anomaly.

Presidential candidates in Kenya launched their campaigns in the capital Nairobi, much in line with the rest of us. In Rwanda, Kagame and his challengers all opted to launch their campaigns away from Kigali.

Given all these differences one would think that the two countries are so different and that the region has little in common when it comes to elections. However one thing shows how power is perceived in these countries and where politicians think their political support will come from the most. Politicians consider these countries to be largely “analogy democracies” despite the progress that has been made on the digital front.

A recent planned televised debate for the running mates candidates in Kenya ended up with a single candidate turning up. The deputy presidential candidates from the leading political alliances of Jubilee and NASA did not bother to show up. The presidential debates have been boycotted by the leading candidates as well where in one case, an official of President Kenyatta argued such debates are ‘beneath” the president.

In Rwanda, Kagame sent a representative to a televised debate. In Uganda during 2016 elections, President Museveni was a no show, and in 2015 in Tanzania, the candidates from the leading political parties considered the televised debate as huge political liabilities, saying their candidates had other more pressing matters to attend to instead of a televised debate.