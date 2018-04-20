Embrace plans which ensure food security

Tanzania’s current population of 54.2 million is huge by many standards. It requires careful planning and execution to ensure that all these people are well-fed at all times.

Addressing Parliament in Dodoma earlier this month, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said food production recorded a surplus in the 2017/28 harvest season, when Tanzania produced 15.9 million tonnes against a demand for 13.3 million.

This is, indeed, a positive development in making the country food self-sufficient on a sustainable basis. In fact, Industry, Trade and Investments minister Charles Mwijage revealed on Wednesday that the government plans to spend Sh155 billion on constructing granaries.

Strategically located, granaries would ensure regular availability of food countrywide. If nothing else, all this shows that the government of the day is very much aware of the importance of food security vis-à-vis socioeconomic development.

Food security is defined by the UN Committee on World Food Security as “the condition in which all people, at all times, have physical, social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life”.

Even as Tanzania has surplus food today, there are years nonetheless when the country experiences crop failures and the attendant woes.

Fortunately, Tanzania’s agro-production is quite diverse.

Crops production – including staples like maize, cassava, rice, sorghum and millet – account for 55 per cent of the agricultural GDP, while livestock and natural resources account for 30 and 15 per cent, respectively.

Strategic moves to entrench food security well into the future should go hand-in-hand with the acquisition of appropriate technologies that improve food production and secure value chains.