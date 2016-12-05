Encourage healthy eating, exercise to fight diseases

By Citizen

According to the World Health Organisation, around 30 million people across the world die of non-communicable diseases annually. This number represents 63 per cent of all deaths that occur worldwide.

Non-communicable diseases are associated with the way people live. Poor dietary habits, lack of sleep and exercise are among the leading causes.

Diabetes, cancer, heart and respiratory diseases are projected to cause 73 per cent deaths by 2020 and cover 60 per cent of the global disease burden. During the 1980s, one in every 100 people aged over 25 in Tanzania was diabetic and in 2012 the number had increased to nine in every 100! The situation is bound to be worse as we come to the end of 2016.

The good news, however, is that non-communicable diseases are preventable by simply being conscious of the Dos and Don’ts of healthy living. It is a pity that amongst our communities, some trends that mess up people’s health are routed in our cultures. Being overweight, for instance, which makes one a perfect candidate for heart diseases and diabetes, is considered a status symbol. This explains why some people will over-indulge in food with the express intention of getting fat!

This makes it necessary to carry out educational campaigns on the essence of healthy eating, exercise and regular medical check-ups targeting all Tanzanians.

Many people might wish to go to the gym but the charges are normally too high for most of them. It would make a lot of sense if the government reduced tariffs charged on gym equipment. Providing subsidies to gym operators would also make exercising affordable to more Tanzanians.

We consider very commendable the move by two NGOs based in Mwanza, Victorian Non-Communicable Diseases Initiatives (Vinci) and Friends of Children with Cancer (Focc) to undertake a countrywide campaign to educate people on how to forestall and manage non-communicable diseases.

GIVE DEAF PUPILS A CHANCE

It is rather disheartening that 17 pupils with hearing impairment in a primary school in Mtwara take their lessons in the staffroom for lack of classrooms. What is more disturbing is the fact that the pupils, regardless of their level, are lumped together.

This is unfair, for the situation denies the young ones with special needs the opportunity to mingle and socialise freely with fellow children. It only adds to the stigma they already suffer as a result of their handicap.

According to the Tanzania International Deaf Academy, less than one per cent of the estimated 38,400 deaf children in Tanzania go to school. Parents of deaf children are turned away from public schools that have specialised units due to limited facilities and the lack of trained personnel.

It would be beneficial to these handicapped if children with hearing challenges were allowed to learn together with their more roundly advantaged colleagues instead of being isolated.

At the end of the day, the disable are expected to communicate and thrive in their communities.