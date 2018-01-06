Saturday, January 6, 2018

End Zanzibar oil crisis

 

Advertisement

An acute fuel shortage is choking Zanzibar’s economy. Consumers are crying hoarse as the oil scarcity has persisted in week. Authorities have confirmed that the problem is indeed serious. The Utilities Regulatory Authority has attributed the shortage to rundown facilities at Marubuni oil jetty, among reasons. Tankers failed to dock and unload fuel at Marubuni because infrastructure is dilapidated.

Then the plot thickens. Instead of tankers docking at the Zanzibar Port, they have to do so either in Dar es Salaam or Mombasa.

The government has to send smaller vessels to collect fuel from Dar es Salaam or Mombasa.

Come on! How can that happen? Infrastructure does age gradually until it reaches a point when it collapses. It does not fall like confetti. Where were those entrusted to see the jetty functioning properly all the time? What was it not repaired or even rebuilt? They would have told their superiors to press for the issuance of funds for the work.

It is incomprehensible to see the jetty left to decay and instead opt to unload cargo in Dar es Salaam or Mombasa.

Zanzibar should not celebrate the 54th anniversary since the sultanate oligarchy was overthrown in an oil crisis. End it.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Lissu flown to Belgium for further treatment

The Singida East MP Mr Tundu Lissu (Chadema) on Saturday, January 6 left the Nairobi Hospital in

Govt renovates 89 aged secondary schools

Dar es Salaam. The government has embarked on rehabilitating 89 aged secondary schools

  • News
    Karatu accident survivors to join secondary school  
  • News
    Magufuli visits ailing Ngombale-Mwiru at Muhimbili  
  • News
    JPM appoints second deputy minister for minerals  
  • News
    Sh1.5bn set aside for improvement of healthcare provision in Korogwe  