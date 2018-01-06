End Zanzibar oil crisis

An acute fuel shortage is choking Zanzibar’s economy. Consumers are crying hoarse as the oil scarcity has persisted in week. Authorities have confirmed that the problem is indeed serious. The Utilities Regulatory Authority has attributed the shortage to rundown facilities at Marubuni oil jetty, among reasons. Tankers failed to dock and unload fuel at Marubuni because infrastructure is dilapidated.

Then the plot thickens. Instead of tankers docking at the Zanzibar Port, they have to do so either in Dar es Salaam or Mombasa.

The government has to send smaller vessels to collect fuel from Dar es Salaam or Mombasa.

Come on! How can that happen? Infrastructure does age gradually until it reaches a point when it collapses. It does not fall like confetti. Where were those entrusted to see the jetty functioning properly all the time? What was it not repaired or even rebuilt? They would have told their superiors to press for the issuance of funds for the work.

It is incomprehensible to see the jetty left to decay and instead opt to unload cargo in Dar es Salaam or Mombasa.