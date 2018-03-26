Endless road carnage calls for change of tack

By TheCitizen

Carnage on our roads continues unabated after 26 people were killed when a minibus collided with a lorry in Mkuranga District on Saturday evening. The accident came hot on the heels of the lorry crash which killed seven people in Kigoma Region and the collision involving a bus and a minibus in which five people died in Morogoro Region.

Accidents which continue to kill and main people almost on a daily basis raise serious questions about the effectiveness of measures currently being taken to improve safety on our roads, which have the dubious reputation of being among the world’s most dangerous.

Most of the accidents happening on our roads are blamed on human error. What this means is that there are drivers who don’t care one little bit about road safety rules, but who are still driving anyway. There should be a rethink of the way drivers are vetted to ensure that only qualified individuals are allowed to get behind the wheel of a vehicle on public roads.

There is also the question of signage, particularly on trunk roads linking regions. It currently takes too long to replace missing signs after they have either been hit by careless drivers or vandalised. Frequent travellers, especially motorists, will also agree that there are places which need to have warning signs, but which have never had any signage.

There are crucial signs which can be the difference between life and death in some circumstances, given that not all people using a particular road are familiar with that road. Such signs need to be replaced as soon as possible when they are uprooted for whatever reason.

Whichever way one looks at the safety situation on our roads, the undeniable fact is that a lot still has to be done to reduce the number of people killed and injured in accidents that are entirely preventable.

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS IS KEY

The lack of adequate capacity to deal with catastrophes comes at a high public cost. Property worth billions of shillings has been lost and essential activities disrupted.

Almost all major urban centres in the country, including Dar es Salaam, are not only ill prepared to deal with such problems, but also poorly equipped to promptly and adequately respond to the test.

There are a handful of authorities which have tried to put in place preventive measures amid the prevailing financial constraints, but others appear to have resigned themselves to fate. This cannot be unacceptable.

Many of the disasters that have occurred could actually have been prevented. There are simple solutions, including proper planning for the provision of public amenities. Lack of access roads, blocked drains, vandalised power lines and missing water hydrants, to name but a few, only aggravate the situation.

For instance, residents of Dar es Salaam’s Vingunguti industrial area have a point when they complain that a dumpsite in the area has exposed them to frequent fire outbreaks. It’s imperative that city authorities make sure that factories abide by rules and bylaws. Every effort must be made to avert disasters.