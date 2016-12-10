Ensure healthy life for our athletes

By Citizen

On Sunday, the Tanzania sports fraternity was shocked by the news of the sudden death of Mbao FC U-20 player Ismail Mrisho Khalfan due to what medics reported as cardiac arrest.

Just a few minutes before he collapsed, the young player had scored a goal. The 19-year old footballer was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was, sadly, pronounced dead on arrival. Organisers were accused of not preparing First Aid teams at the stadium.

Some experts have argued that the absence of physicians at the pitch was the main cause of Mrisho’s death because had he received proper First Aid, he would have survived.

The norm is that squads must employ doctors who accompany the teams and are tasked with the health care of the players. There are concerns that some of these doctors are not qualified enough.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has been criticised for not taking its responsibilities seriously, including ensuring that each team is properly equipped in and outside the pitch.

It’s common to see matches going on in the absence of Red Cross and medical personnel. On a number of times, Red Cross personnel have even raised complaints over lack of payment. This leaves players at the risk of receiving no assistance in case of a health complication.

We urge TFF to spearhead ensuring that all clubs at all levels employ qualified medical personnel to monitor the health conditions of players in and outside the pitch.

This should apply to all sports governing bodies in the country: netball, athletics, basketball, boxing and swimming.

Health check ups also need to be the norm in all sports squads for early diagnosis of uncalled for complications.

Proper fitness and living healthy education can also help reduce these tragic incidents.

Athletes too should feel obliged to ensure that they are in a good health to participate in sporting activities.

It is only through cooperation that there will be success in stopping these tragic incidents.

Give publishers a chance

Publishers have raised an outcry. For nearly quarter a century they have been publishing textbooks. The books they published were thoroughly scrutinised by a government body—the Educational Materials Approval Committee (Emac). Now, the government has banned publishers from the textbook market.

These publishers claim that the money they put into the textbook publishing line is immense. Some of it was loan from banks. So, they have thousands of unsold books in their warehouses, they are yet to finish servicing the loans and now there is this slap in the face. The government, for its part, wants its Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) to be the only publisher of textbooks. It claims that under TIE, textbooks will be of a better quality.