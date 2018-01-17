Ensure value for money in Key public projects

The world has made significant progress when it comes to project conceptualisation, design and execution. Key aspects of a project include an established timeline and budget and intended discrete development result.

Mwananchi newspaper yesterday published a story about the construction of the proposed Mara Regional Hospital that was conceptualised in 1980. Nearly four decades later, the project has still not been completed.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa pledged that the government would complete the project in phases.

While this is a bold step by the government, it is important to revisit the project and establish what stalled it for almost 40 years.

The bottlenecks must be identified to ensure that important development projects are not delayed for such a long time. When a project takes too long to complete, it becomes inordinately expensive, both in monetary terms and missed targets.

The Mara hospital fiasco should be a wake-up call. It is time the government identified all uncompleted development projects that came to a standstill a long time ago to the extent of being completely forgotten.

District authorities should go through records of development projects in their areas and identify those that have not been completed over the years.

Once stalled projects have been identified, experts should be engaged to determine whether they should be developed as originally planned, or if they should be changed into something else depending on prevailing needs.

If public money has been poured into a project that has stalled, there should be a convincing explanation for that. It all boils down to accountability.