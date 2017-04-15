Ensure value for money

On Thursday, Parliament was told about the government decision to order a Chinese construction firm to rework road it had built in Zanzibar because it was below standard.

The companywas ordered to re-do the 14km road at its own expenses.

This development is revealing. First, it raises questions surrounding procurement. Did the firm confirm beyond reasonable doubt whether it was the most competent among those that tendered in their bids for the work?

Secondly, when a bidder wins a job, the firm is not left without supervision and monitoring. So, what were the monitors doing? Are they competent enough to ensure that at all stages of the construction quality is adhered to? Thirdly, even as the construction firm has been ordered to re-do the work, what disciplinary measures were taken against all those who were involved in monitoring progress of the work?