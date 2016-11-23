Exercise caution in move to clean up Universities

By Citizen

The government, through the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training has closed a number of universities that are said to provide education that is substandard. The ministry has vowed it will close even more universities on the same basis.

This move aims to boost the quality of education in the country, which is commendable because the kind of learning offered to our youth today will eventually determine the destiny of this nation.

If our young are offered poor education, that will translate to poor performance in the tasks that lay ahead for them.

However, pushing for quality education by targeting shoddy universities and closing them down them shouldn’t be taken as panacea for the problem. A lot more needs to be done to ensure our young get education that will make ours youth competitive in the global village.

As the government acts on the report drawn after inspection conducted over the past month to verify the quality of Tanzania’s universities, we feel there is a need to review the modalities of registering and monitoring these institutions.

A critical look at our universities shows that most of the problems that beleaguer them are borne of systemic shortcomings. These are the ones that make it possible for non-qualifying outfits to earn registration.

Systematic challenges have seen responsible watchdogs fail to properly monitor the operations of the registered universities.

As the government continues with the clampdown on bogus institutions, it needs to ensure qualified students enrolled in these institutions are allowed to pursue their education in alternative institutions at no extra initial cost. Short of that, it will be like penalising a section of this country’s young for a crime they didn’t commit.

Which is to say, the government needs to be cautious in clearing this mess lest it ends up creating more problems for our struggling higher education delivery system.

GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS MESS

Reports that the government has destroyed 2.8 million substandard textbooks are alarming. Education minister Joyce Ndalichako revealed the depressing news last weekend in Rungwe District as she toured local schools to promote the early learners programme.

We say the news is depressing because, according to the minister, the books were to be distributed in public schools. We have reason to believe that some of these books may have already been distributed already and are in use in our schools.

The government should move fast to get to the bottom of this matter because we believe it is scandalous and could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Even though Prof Ndalichako said the unnamed publisher will bear the cost of the huge loss and will be ordered to reprint the books, this development is surprising because it is now common knowledge that the government writes, edits and publishes its own textbooks for distribution in public schools. Private players have been locked out for some time now, meaning that there is more to the development than meets the eye if the destroyed consignment indeed belonged to a private printer.