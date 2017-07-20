FALLING EXPORTS A THREAT TO INDUSTRIALISATION GOAL

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has once again revealed that exports of manufactured goods are steadily declining.

The value of manufactured goods’ exports has been dropping for a couple of months since last year and according to the BoT’s latest Monthly Economic Review (MER), the category (export category) fetched only $811 million during the year ending May 2017 from $1.5 billion during the year ending May 2016.

Such a massive drop should not be taken lightly especially this time around when everyone is dancing to the industrialisation tune.

The fact that this is the lowest level to have been attained in a period of six years since manufactured exports crossed the $1 billion mark in the 2010 calendar year should give us enough reasons to worry.

Manufacturers say they have been going through a tough environment during the past few months as the liquidity situation in the economy worsened, forcing commercial banks to reduce the amount in loans issued to the productive sector. The government contends that the drop only shows what is going on globally and that it also applies to various other countries across the world.

Whichever the argument a person takes, one does not require a PhD in Economics to understand that a fall in exports does, to a great extent, indicate a drop in factory output, apparently, precipitated by some domestic and international factors.

Since no country has direct control over international factors, Tanzania can only deal with domestic ones, including the reasons behind a drop in commercial banks’ lending to the private sector.

As some players within the private sector have suggested, Tanzania is going through a transition as the government seeks to cut wasteful expenditure and on how it cooperates with the private sector.

However, it is how the government manages the transition period that will finally matter. In the end, it is everybody’s wish that all sectors of Tanzania’s economy – including manufactured exports – could emerge stronger than before.

DO MORE ON IMMUNISATION

Tanzania has made impressive strides in immunisation of children. This is according to Dr Bhavin Jani, a surveillance officer for vaccine and preventable diseases at the WHO country office.

In East Africa, it comes second (97 per cent of coverage) after Rwanda (99 per cent). Burundi comes third (95 per cent), then Kenya (81 per cent) and Uganda (78 per cent).

The remaining 3 per cent of immunisation coverage in Tanzania implies more investment is still needed to make it 100 per cent. This is possible because the government has been doing well in making children under five live longer than they used to before. All this is attributed to improved health services and coverage, including increasing public health awareness programmes.

In many areas, especially in urban centres, children below 5 years are periodically immunised at health facilities free of charge and this improves their immune system to diseases and life expectancy.