FLY ON THE WALL : Change culturally to industrialise

By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

The declaration that Magomeni Kota residents will be able to use firewood for cooking clinched it. We are still very far from an industrialised Tanzania.

Think about eight-storey flats, where Mama Hassan, Mama Mkude and Mama Mangi on the fourth, second and seventh floors, respectively, all are fuelling their love for mbege with firewood on their respective floors.

I am not sure whether it was Kinondoni District Commissioner Ali Hapi who said it, but the declaration that firewood and charcoal would be acceptable in these flats was shocking and laid bare the fact that our industrialisation dream is stuck in the rut because we are not culturally prepared for change.

In this day and era in which we are fully aware of the effects of climate change, we are appeasing Magomeni Kota residents without a single thought of the effects of the damage the use of firewood and charcoal causes to our environment.

Yet, because it is Magomeni Kota, a project which President John Magufuli is closely watching, it is necessary to make the residents happy at any cost.

Let us use the statement above to extrapolate.

If we are to become an industrialised nation, we cannot be the same nation that is encouraging the use of firewood and charcoal. Not while we are beating our chests about gazillions of gas finds.

It seems to me, that like Davie Kitururu, renowned thespian and culture activist has been saying for a long time, an industrialised country and a country that knows and has undergone cultural renaissance are not mutually exclusive.

In other words, attaining industrialisation should not be mistaken to mean that the study of arts has become irrelevant, or that the practice of cultural renaissance has no place in the country.

This Magomeni Kota example is just one of many. The word in town is that the government in placing emphasis on science subjects. The Higher Education Students Loans Board is doing the same, giving loans to students perceived to be of more importance to Tanzania ya viwanda.

Let me ask you something: how can we industrialise without undergoing a cultural revolution?

A culture revolution does not necessarily mean what those on the other side of the fence think. It simply means teaching our people to understand where we came from, where we find ourselves and where we are going. In the process, we need to internalise what aspects of our culture and history are and continue to remain relevant and if they need to be redesigned and rededicated to meet the needs of the next 100 years.

Take our attitude towards work, for instance. The average Tanzanian, and this does not matter whether they are educated or not, tries as much as they can to have a job without having to do real work.

Our attitude towards work is one of those acquired cultures which some associate with the advent of ujamaa. Under ujamaa all men were equal and sharing was the ideal. Times have changed and the idea of a common trough for everyone is not there.

In a way, when Dr Magufuli says there will be no food aid, this is what he means. That each one of us must earn his or her keep. It is the more educated who seem to be having a challenge with earning their keep from their sweat rather than their pretext to holding lofty offices with fancy names when most of the time they are out cutting deals and making hay while the sun shines.

The Dar es Salaam-Isaka-Rusumo railway lines are among infrastructure projects that Tanzania ya viwanda aims to achieve. But as long as we continue to be lackadaisical and laissez faire about work, those infrastructure projects will remain on paper.

Tanzania ya viwanda is an opportunity for us to do more than train engineers with hard skills. We must work with Tanzanians on the soft skills of cultural change to make the infrastructure have meaning and impact.