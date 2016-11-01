FLY ON THE WALL : Make Dodoma more than just the capital – 2

By Kasera Nick Oyoo

Last week this column ventured into the tech world, and the gist of the article was that the time has come for us to make Dodoma not just a political, but a smart capital city. In this second part, I discuss the benefits, while making comparisons.

Without a shadow of doubt, the political will of President John Magufuli’s government is Tanzania ’s greatest asset in the dream of a state-of-the-art capital city. Questions, of course, come to mind. For a poor country, do we need a new capital, let alone a smart one?

The answer is both yes and no. Nothing will ever work if we set our standards low. By setting the bar extremely low, we make it possible for our detractors from the developed world to influence, nay, draw policies in London and Washington and ram them down our throats with little or no understanding of our challenges.

With the benefit of technology, a smart city would manage scarce health resources merely by connecting into a hub from where all available hospital beds can be seen and their status updated at the click of a button.

Likewise, the distribution of energy, water and security can be enhanced for the wellbeing of city residents. As you read this, the world’s fastest computer – the Tianhe-2 – has been developed by China. It can support high-speed inter-connectivity equal to a quadrillion calculations per second. Its mass data storage capacity can also provide very good support in areas such as information service, smart city construction and big data.

Sounds gibberish, but remember that there will never be a time that we in Tanzania shall say we are ready both financially and technically. That, in itself, should motivate us to say that it has to be done now. It is well over 40 years since the idea of Dodoma as a capital city was mooted.

As technologist Charles Makakala Jr says, it does not matter whether Dodoma is the first or second smart city in East Africa. What matters is that the idea presents a treasure trove of opportunities.

To achieve the smart Dodoma vision, the very first thing we ought to do is make the city and its buildings broadband-ready. And this must be done now – five years later will be too late.

What does this mean? Ideally, one would want to see a fibre manhole or POP as close as possible to every residence, multi-tenant unit or office building. This will make it easy for operators to complete the last mile in the most competitive ways possible. Only then can we start to dream of superfast broadband in our own homes.

The “Smart Dodoma” mission will surely challenge our planning capabilities, limited as they are, but given the political will, it is achievable. In essence, what we are proposing is to make Dodoma Tanzania’s “Apollo Project”, that is, similar to the US project that landed the first man on the moon. But we may ask as the Americans asked then, why? In the words of John F. Kennedy: “We choose (these goals) not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because they serve to organise and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too.”

In short, like the Americans, this will give Tanzanians an opportunity to raise their game. The difference is while the Americans could have chosen not to implement the Apollo mission, we, having committed to move, no longer have that luxury. The choice before us is to do so in the smartest way possible. And what is better than making a city smart?

There is every reason to learn from the Konza experience and Singapore and make Dodoma a well-planned smart capital city.