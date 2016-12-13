FLY ON THE WALL : Tanzania needs to get real on investment

By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

That this column promotes investment is not in doubt. However, this friendliness must be put in perspective. When we speak about investment, we are not talking about foreign investment, but investment in general, including the much-maligned small and micro-enterprises.

Besides, we do not by any shade mean the country must bend backward too much beyond breaking point to facilitate investors. Being investor friendly does not mean the same thing as selling every resource concession on the cheap. It is simple common sense that the envisaged Tanzania of middle-income status needs investment, both local or foreign, and that it is only via investment that we will be able to create jobs for the 800,000 youth who join the labour market every year.

The stalemate with Dangote Cement has given Tanzania a moment for deep reflection on where the rain began to beat us and where we need to go from here. Even after two ministers weighed in on the matter we are not any wiser. Not even after last weekend’s visit and tête-à-tête the owner of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, had with President John Magufuli .

Note that I have said Tanzania, not the government of Tanzania. There is a difference. As we now know with the concept of public private partnerships the interests of the public and the government are not always aligned.

If the government wants to ensure that the country attains middle-income status spurred on by private sector growth, it must mean what it says. So far, there is too much talk about supporting investment, but too little on the ground to reflect the rhetoric.

Luckily, there are enough indigenous Tanzanians telling the government that the time to walk the talk is now. They include CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) chairman Ali Mufuruki.

Mr Mufuruki said at this year’s CEOrt dinner gala attended by Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage that the decision to compel telecommunications firm to list on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange was not a very smart move because markets do not respond very well to political decrees. Another area of concern cited by Mr Mufuruki was the Second Five Year Development Plan, which was formulated with little, if any, input from the private sector.

With respect to the Economic Partnership Agreement, Mr Mufuruki wondered why government officials were at the forefront of negotiations while the private sector was left out in the cold.

Concerns raised by Mr Mufuruki were not very different from what East African Business Council chairman Felix Mosha, Pan African Energy chairman Patrick Rutabanzibwa and Tanzania Chamber of Mines and Energy chairman Ami Mpungwe have highlighted in recent weeks.

The greatest challenge, of course, is the government’s belief that the private sector has no business being involved in formulating government policy. As Mr Mufuruki said, the government is the foremost shareholder in all companies to such an extent that even before shareholders can earn a coin, the State takes its share upfront. It is therefore in the best interest of the government that the private sector thrives.

The mining and energy sector has for a while now been pleading with the government to shun the perception in government circles that the sector is full of crooks out to defraud the country.

As Mr Badru Ntege, CEO of NFT Consulting, says, the interests of employers who hire expatriates are not any better because of the cost involved. Yet the government thinks employers love to hire expatriates for the sake of it.

It all boils down to this one-sided conversation the government loves to have with itself and the gallery. No amount of chest thumping will make the issues the government has to tackle go away.