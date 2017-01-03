FLY ON THE WALL: Service: Giving credit where it is due

By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

This column was born in 2016 – a momentous year. We have made enough noise about the need for change. Indeed, we have made ourselves enemies and friends in the process.

Most of all, we were the voice of those getting poor service from people who draw their salaries from public coffers.

The feedback we received included an insightful response from the chairman of Precision Air, Mr Michael Shirima. The businessman, who established Precision Air 23 years ago to become among the first people to own an airline in Tanzania, wondered whether running an airline was as easy as we were being made to believe.

He wondered whether we had looked at the financial report of Air Rwanda, which has been used as an example of a successful airline in pushing the case for the return to business of Air Tanzania (ATCL). Coming from a veteran of the battle for the skies, we were bound to listen carefully to his opinion. Not many of us can make sense of financial reports.

Mr Shirima was in agreement with us that it takes a lot more than just aircraft to run an airline and a successful one at that. The lesson we got from the veteran Arusha-based businessman was that politics was never really going to inform the revival of ATCL.

Back in February, last year, our work, “The First 100 Days in Office of Dr Magufuli”, pioneered in the area of opinion polling research on the performance of the then new President and his efforts to tackle graft in public service.

Responding to our opinion poll, Dr Magufuli challenged us to conduct a survey on Tanzanians and what their expectations are. In his view, it was important not just to measure his performance and that of his government, but to go further and gauge the expectations of Tanzanians. That is a poll we shall be conducting this year.

What was motivating and encouraging was the fact that not only were readers responding, but that some of the institutions we pointed a finger at went out of their way to improve service delivery.

Others were simply outstanding, so here are a few bouquets for the festive season.

Dr Ayoub Rioba, the managing director of Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation, earns a bouquet for his recognition that being CEO is not about walking the beaten path. We have seen government officers focusing on their dockets, most of the time with little to show for their efforts. Dr Rioba has, beyond working on revitalising TBC (which is an uphill task), found synergy between the broadcaster, national parks and even historic things like the German-made MV Liemba. That is what development is all about.

We also toast Mr Andrew Mkapa of the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita). Here is a civil servant who actually receives and replies to emails even on Sundays. He knows that those who ask questions are important and need answers. His responsiveness was refreshing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was another pleasant surprise. They actually listened to you and handled issues without hiding behind urasimu.

Cheers particularly go out to Mr Suleiman Saleh, Deputy Director of the Africa Bureau, and the Mwalimu Nyerere Convention team in which Mr Assah Mwambene now sits. Mr Saleh handled us, and we believe other visitors as well, with unbelievable enthusiasm and decorum. Fly on the Wall is not all about lethargy in civil service, and we readily give credit where it is due.

Unfortunately, the barbs remain with the Ministry of Finance and Planning and the Bank of Tanzania, but let’s not spoil the festive mood.

The Minister of Works Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawe, would have bagged the Minister of the Year Award had it not been for the controversy surrounding the listing of shares by telecommunications firms. Prof Mbarawa worked his socks off to make sure the public was getting value for money.