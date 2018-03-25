FROM THE CLASSROOM: The stigma of trade school

By Waheeda Samji

Today, most parents typically aspire to send their children to college – it’s become a right of passage - a college education is now a given, and anything less is considered socially sub-standard.

The logic seems obvious, as most college graduates will typically find themselves earning more than a high school graduate (up to $15,000 more per year in the US), and much more with a Master’s degree.

However, we often fail to consider trade schools as a viable and acceptable option for our children, not all of whom are cut out for the 4 years of theory and academia in store for them at college. The mere mention of trade school invites condescending looks amongst fellow parents, as if we are relegating our children to be no better than the common bathroom fundi. The fact that globally, there is a need for more tradespeople in specialist fields at very competitive salaries passes us by, as if not worthy of our time. But a closer look at trade school should make us think twice about our social hang-ups and misplaced ideals.

Trade school graduates typically complete 2-year courses, and join the workforce 2 years earlier compared to college graduates, who spend 4 years completing their course (assuming they are part of the 60 per cent who complete the course and do not drop out), usually after having taken out student loans. A typical 4-year college will cost $127,000, compared to a trade school, which will cost $33,000.

In the US alone, there are over 30 million jobs with annual salaries of $55,000 or more which do not require degrees, with many more jobs scheduled to come online as the current vocational work force is older and retires. Many vocational jobs make six figure salaries per year, and there is also evidence that trade school graduates are more employable than college graduates.

But we remain fixated on sending our children to pursue a college education, whether it is good or right for them or not, perhaps because we don’t know how to change ourselves. We tend to get carried away with extremes when we are presented with ideas which don’t match ours – when people used to speak to me about trade school, I typically thought of drab vocational centres for school drop-outs in the rural backwaters, rather than the hundreds of excellent schools of applied sciences across major cities, which churn out some of the finest (and best paid) tradespeople in the world.