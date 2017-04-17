Two readers of my last article on “bias” did not like this sentence: “Thus, the job of journalists is not to stamp out bias. Rather, the journalist should learn how to manage it.”

They write in the same tone as if they were working on the same subject, from the same table and on the same communication gadget.

“This is tantamount to telling reporters, ‘go ahead and do bias,’” says Eliza Manongi; Shukuru Ebrahim commenting, “The sentence connotes failure to act on bias and is a blatant resignation…” Whatever that means!

Deliberate or, even inadvertent bias in journalism is generally regarded by consumers of information and news as running away from fairness.

Preferential reporting amidst conflicts or fervent lobbies is always taken to be both dangerous to journalists and consumers of media products as it may accelerate tempers.

Imagine a journalist working in an apartheid set-up and whose conscience demands that the cruel and anachronistic system must go. Good or bad bias?

Take an example of a reporter working in a country under whimsical rulers with little or no regard to citizens’ rights and freedoms; or where those in power know only one thing: plundering of national resources.

The self sworn “will-never-leave-it-unreported-from-the-eye-of-a- citizen-at-war” reporter, cannot, but fling into deep reportage with facts, figures and evidence for all to see and decide. Good or bad bias? Next: At whose detriment?

Here, it may not even be a matter of choice; but of necessity. That a reporter takes sides – not only digging what constitutes investigation – and that is important too; but detailing the who, what, when, why and how that send tears rolling; that prompt solution seeking; that trigger action. Good or bad bias?

Imagine you were reporting a case in which the accused, Thomas More was facing a challenge to his moral standing. He would not give public approval for King Henry VIII to divorce his current wife and wed again. (A Man For All Seasons, a 16th Century play in England written by Robert Bolt).

Here is King Henry. He breaks with the Catholic Church. Parliament passes the Act of Supremacy, declaring Henry “Supreme Head of the Church in England.” Lord Chancellor More refuses to support the King; resigns and is later in 1535 beheaded by order of the King.

Bias! Would you report in favour of King Henry, Lord Chancellor More, the Catholic Church, the New Church of England? Who? Of significance here, and largely for reporters, is what was said by the chief prosecutor.

At some moment when trying to bend More so that he utters a public approval for King Henry to divorce and wed, the prosecutor shouted to the Lord Chancellor with unimaginable disdain, “…if you want to make trouble, make trouble that can be accommodated.”

Indeed, denying the king the approval was not a trouble easily accommodated. That was undeniably from the king’s heart but through a communicator; and while More would not rescind; he would be guillotined. And the king would divorce and again, marry to his pleasure.

The trouble the Lord Chancellor was “making” was strictly sticking to his principles. Do journalists and editors have principles to stick to and thereby be seen to be “making trouble” that cannot be accommodated?

Trouble that cannot be accommodated has always been translated as landing your foot on the toe of authority; slitting further the torn curtain behind which all “official dirty dances” are performed; and putting in the sun all that was done in obtuse secrecy; or actions that are a product of obscurant thinking.

To report along this line demands the courage of Chancellor More; the commitment of a firm believer in the principles of ethical journalism and the unrelenting practice of the same.

The idea of good or bad bias keeps reminding everyone that “making choices requires journalists to think…and be conscious of bias” and where it leads to.