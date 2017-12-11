Fight against poverty is tough ,but it can be won

By TheCitizen

On Saturday, Tanzanians marked 56 years of the independence of Tanzania Mainland. It will be recalled that shortly after independence, the father of the nation, Mwalimu Nyerere, declared war on three major enemies, namely poverty, ignorance and disease.

His objective was to fight poverty, ignorance and disease through adequate investment in poverty eradication, education and health schemes. These were priority areas of the First Phase government, which strived to ensure that every citizen accessed basic social services and lived a decent life.

However, 56 years after independence, the nation is still grappling with poverty, ignorance and disease. Poverty has proven to be a particularly stubborn and resilient adversary.

Although notable progress has been made by successive governments, there is still a significant number of Tanzanians who live in extreme poverty.

According to the World Bank’s latest Tanzania Overview, the poverty rate in the country fell from 60 per cent in 2007 to 47 per cent in 2016, based on the $1.90 (Sh4,180) per day global poverty line. However, this means that about 12 million Tanzanians still live in extreme poverty on less than $0.60 (Sh1,320) per day. This is one area where it is evident that we still have a long way to go to pull a significant portion of our people out of poverty.

The Fifth Phase government under President John Magufuli has in the past two years been making commendable efforts to ensure that the abundant natural resources the country is endowed with benefit all Tanzanians.

This means that if the country earns more from its natural resources than it has been doing, more resources can be channelled to poverty eradication programmes and the education and health sectors. It is an uphill but by no means insurmountable task.

War on fakes laudable



The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has launched an all-out war against counterfeit goods, saying importers and dealers will face the full force of the law.

Mr Charles Mwijage, the minister in charge of the docket, said during the launch of the Second Tanzanian Industries Exhibition on Friday that come February 2018, Tanzania would be free from fake and substandard goods.

We welcome the campaign because fake products – whether imported or locally produced – tilt the playing ground and deny the government revenue.

Such goods are still available in abundance across the country, and this has been hurting our economy for many years.

Besides denying the government revenue, counterfeits pose a serious health risk for the majority of Tanzanians who cannot resist a bargain.

We urge customs and other agencies such as the Tanzania Bureau of Standards and the police to strengthen enforcement and vigilance on our borders.

Fighting fake products is tough. It requires adequate resources and manpower.