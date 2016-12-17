By Karl Lyimo israellyimo@yahoo.com

The great annual festive season is upon us again, starting on December 9, when the former ‘Tanganyika Territory’ was granted political independence by Her Britannic Majesty’s Government on December 9, 1961.

Then followed ‘Mawlid’ on December 12, commemorating the Birth of Prophet Muhammad – and Christmas, December 25, commemorating in much of Christendom the Birth of Jesus The Christ more than two millennia ago….

To narrow the scope in the interests of Editorial Space, I’ll confine myself in this Friendly Fire to my birthplace, Moshi, on the slopes of ‘Kilimanjaro’ which – peaking at 5,895 metres Ordinance Datum (19,340ft) – is the world’s highest standalone mountain.

Popularly-known as ‘The Roof of Africa,’ The Kili is a ‘Must-Go’ destination in World Tourism! Oddly enough, those of us born and brought up on the slopes of The Kili (wa-Chagga, ‘Yours Truly’ included) never gave the mountain a second glance – let alone a second thought! After all, it was always there come rain, come shine: an overly familiar ‘Creature of Mother Nature and Father Time’ – and the Hand of Almighty over it all!

If I say so myself, I assumed (very wrongly, it turned out) that such ‘things’ were found all over the world – God’s gift to Mankind – and, as such, were nothing to crow about, shout about from the housetops, be especially proud of… It wasn’t until much later in life that I learned of, and accepted, the beauty and uniqueness of Mount Kilimanjaro…

No wonder, then that (foreign) tourists flock to the place not only to ‘see’ The Kili, but to also scramble up it at relatively great expense. Thereafter, they’ve something exotic to talk about on returning home!

Almost in similar vein, Chaggas living far from their original homes (so to speak) also scramble into their cars and onto omnibuses for a trip to their birthplace to celebrate Christmas with those they left behind when they left the place in search of the elusive, proverbial ‘Greener Pastures’ in far-off metropolises like Dar, Mwanza...

However, that annual ‘Exodus’ waned this year! As a sister paper noted, ‘Abiria wapungua Stendi ya Ubungo…’ [Mwananchi: December 10, 2016]. Reportedly, the number of passengers traveling upcountry from the Ubungo Bus Terminal in Dar has tellingly fallen this Christmastide compared to last Christmastide – and, no doubt, in earlier years!

While, in the past, prospective passengers trampled each other underfoot to get onto a bus, this year bus touts are having to shout themselves hoarse to ‘win-over’ travelers for near-empty buses ‘yawning’ for passengers, so to speak!

According to the Secretary of the Ubungo Bus Agents Association, Rashidi Mchomvu, bus owners/operators have laid-off some workers and/or slashed salaries, while others have (temporarily perhaps) stopped operations. All this doesn’t augur well for income generation, public (tax) revenues, goods and services providers…