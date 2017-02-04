From Washington to Trump and Facebook in between!

By Karl Lyimo

The United States – and a hapless world – are already ‘experiencing’ the antics of the 45th President, Donald John Trump (70), sworn into what’s arguably the highest office on planet earth on January 20.

That was after the Republican choice was ‘handed’ the Presidency on a dubious silver platter by the Congessional Electoral College via the November 8 polls last year – despite his Democrat rival Hillary Bill Clinton garnering a majority of the popular vote agaist the Republican Tramp... Sorry: Trump; Trump, TRUMP!

One of the ‘antics-come-true...?’ Campaigning for the Presidency, Candidate Trump vowed to build a wall against neighbouring Mexico along the two countries’ common border. Analysts thought this was a cruel joke bordering on madness – and became thoroughly skeptical when Trump stressed that the project costs would be borne by Mexicans, NOT the US!

The wall – whose construction has formally been authorised by Trump–was/is intended to keep out ‘Ugly Mexicans’ (‘The Ugly Americans’ authors Eugene Burdick and William Lederer pardon): illegal immigrants; human and narcotics traffickers and smugglers in general... So: how/why’d Mexicans – who strenuously object to the unilaterally-proposed ‘Great Wall of America’ – accept paying for the monstrosity, pray?

In walked ‘fully-fledged’ (post-the January-20 inauguration) President Trump with the answer: the wall’d be paid for via a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico, period!

What a smartalecky way of doing things, I say! Not many of us had thought of that – except wily Trump, now triumphant even over Mexican President Enrique Peña-Nieto who was vacillating between whether to dance with Trump in joy, or away from him in trepidation... Boy!

In the 228 years after General George Augustine Washington (1732-1799) was unanimously elected the first US President (1789-97) by the Electoral College on a date like today’s – February 4, 1789 - the US has seen to 44 Presidents before Trump – with some ‘reigning’ for up to three terms, others for a single term. Then the tenure was statutorily limited to two, four-year terms, regardless of their performance at the White House: exemplary, mediocre or deplorable!

Washington embarked on the path to the Presidency as Chairman of the 1787 Constitutional Convention – and helped to get the US Constitution ratified. No wonder, then, that he was the obvious choice for the Presidency, inaugurated in the New York Federal Hall on April 30,

1789. Reelected in 1792, President Washinton refused a third term – and was succeeded by President John Adams in 1796... Then on and on and on to President Trump (Jan. 20, 2017—)!

Oh, there’re other interesting events down History that happened on February 4...One: the mainstream online social networking site ‘Facebook’ – the world’s largest social network, with more than a billion users – was founded by Harvard Student Mark Zuckerberg on February 4, 2004!

Originally designed for College students, Facebook is a social networking site that enables one with an email address to connect and share with one’s family and friends online – and even with adversaries!

Theoretically, one must be over 13 years to join Facebook, and...