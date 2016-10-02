Fund procurement authority amply

By Citizen

For years, complaints about the government losing billions of shillings in dubious procurement contracts have been swirling. So serious has been the problem that the public has been calling on the government to amend the procurement legislation to make it water tight.

In yet another testimony of financial leakages, on Friday, a regulator established that the government lost Sh23.41 billion as result of dubious procurement contracts mostly by eight public institutions in 2015/16.

That was revealed in a report by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) of 21,313 audited procurement contracts worth Sh1.05 trillion in 70 institutions for 2015/16.

The report named the eight institutions as the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority and the National Identification Authority. Others are the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy, Kondoa District Council and Tanzania Railway Limited (TRL).

Also on the list is the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children. The report accused the institutions of ignoring procedures in handling 49 contracts worth Sh1.6 trillion during 2015/16 financial year.

Weaknesses in tender evaluation

It exposed institutional weaknesses in preparing and evaluating tenders. Prices were inflated, at rates far above those in the market.

PPRA cancelled two tenders worth Sh852.62 billion after it established that the government would not get value for money out of the deals. The authority also revealed that had responsible institutions adhered to the procedures in handling the contracts, the government would have saved Sh62.45 billion.

The report showed that out of 70 institutions, 22 met procurement standards of 78 per cent, 38 recorded an average performance and 10 performed poorly — at below 60 per cent.

Although there was an improvement in the adherence to procurement procedures in private organisations at an average of 71 per cent, up from 69 per cent in 2014/15, the performance among public institutions declined from 71 per cent to 70 per cent.

PPRA targets the performance rate for the institutions to reach 78 per cent. Public institutions which performed badly were the National Institute for Productivity, Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit, Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority, National Museums and Dar es Salaam City Council.

Others were Mwanza City Council, TRL, Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute, Musoma Municipal Council and Bukoba Water and Sewerage Authority. PPRA has summoned executives of four poorly performing organisations -- the Dar es Salaam City Council, Rural Energy Agency, Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute and Local Authorities Pensions Fund -- to explain to the board why disciplinary measures should not be taken against them.

It also ordered the heads of the four institutions that made payments of Sh1.32 billion to contractors for non-existent or shoddy works to return the money to PPRA or else they would be punished.

However, it has been established PPRA is short of funds to audit all 506 public institutions.

For the authority to work efficiently and effectively, the government should fund it adequately.