Get solution to kariakoo shop owners’ grievances

The complaints from Kariakoo shop owners that the hawkers who throng their doorsteps are a big threat to their businesses shouldn’t be brushed off. Why, they are an indication that we haven’t planned how the country should accommodate the informal (extra-legal) sector into the economy.

According to a 2006 study by a renowned Peruvian economist, Prof Hernando De Soto, Tanzania’s extra-legal economy accounts for assets worth $29 billion. This is about 64 per cent of the market value of all final goods and services produced in Tanzania per year (gross domestic product—GDP), suggesting that the country should have found a way of accommodating the extra-legal sector into the economy years ago. Unfortunately, little has been done in that regard. The enactment of the Property and Business Formalisation Programme (better known in its Kiswahili acronym as Mkurabita) and that of the National Economic Empowerment Council in 2004 have had little impact on the endeavour to bring the extra-legal sector into the mainstream economy.

Agriculture has remained largely neglected and people are increasingly shifting to urban areas from rural locations.

Political statements can never bring the desired solution to the challenge and if anything, they are making the situation worse. In a way, hawkers are actually threatening Tanzania Revenues Authority’s revenue collection targets.