Go beyond rhetoric on state capitalism fears

The government moved to allay fears on Wednesday, especially on the private sector side, that it had adopted, or is covertly bringing back state-directed capitalism – a model in which the state controls most of the means of production and use of capital.

Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango said in Dodoma people were misinterpreting a directive by the government, that state institutions should consider doing business between themselves.

But the minister said there were no plans to return to the very system the country dumped years ago in favour of a market economy. His remarks are reassuring.

There has been signs of fear and discontent from various quarters in the private sector. More so, it’s a potentially explosive situation in which there is uncertainty and distrust between government and business due to ambiguous statements and the lack of a clear policy direction.

The finance minister’s reassurance was, therefore, long overdue. In trying to bring back sanity to the private sector, state capitalism somehow offers an attractive alternative to government – yet various cases across the world prove that its dangers outweigh benefits.

Dr Mpango explained that the directive interpreted by many as pro-state capitalism was, in fact, meant to be a warning to business that there are consequences for fraud and underhand dealings.

Yet critics believe the government is slowly adopting the model in its bid to cut costs, and boost revenue from internal sources. And fuelling fears within business are politicians who won’t stop at anything to make political capital out of the government’s cost-cutting and general reform agenda.

The onus is now on the minister to set the record straight, and ensure the private sector gets a clear picture of the government’s policy direction. And this should go beyond rhetoric. Economic growth is harder when only a selected few companies enjoy state support, overt or covert.

Support the police force

Security is a crucial component in creating a conducive environment for prosperity. People go out to their farms, work, businesses or schools freely when they are assured of security.

While there are many security organs in Tanzania, the Police Force holds a unique place.

Parliamentary data show that one police officer in Tanzania serves at least 1,040 citizens. Yet the global standard is one police officer per 400 citizens. So, a lot still needs to be done to enhance security in the country.

The Force also faces a number of other operational issues. These range from staff housing, office premises, transportation and modern security equipment, to mention but a few.

Already, there are encouraging signs from the private sector. Many have been helping. Early in the week, IGP Simon Sirro received four vehicles worth Sh120 million each from a private firm. Such donations will go a long way in enhancing the fight against crime. More is still needed. Tanzania is a huge country, so are its security needs.