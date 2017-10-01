Govt ought to be more tolerant

By TheCitizen

Tanzania has seen three newspapers banned in a span of three months today as the government moves to assert its powers over the media. The lengthy suspensions meted on Mawio and Mwanahalisi newspapers, and on Friday Raia Mwema, in unprecedented.

Not that several other titles have not suffered a similar fate in the past, far from it. What is worrying is the frequency and apparent eagerness to crack the whip being exhibited by Tanzania Information Services (Maelezo) director Dr Hassan Abbasi.

As the government’s spokesperson, he appears a man in a hurry or on a mission to vanquish newspapers viewed as critical of the establishment. For those who cherish media freedom and the right of ordinary citizens to freely air their opinion, this Maelezo juggernaut is not only alarming but an uncalled for affront on Tanzania’s hitherto thriving freedom of expression.

Instilling fear

Admittedly, some newspapers do err but it cannot be right that a single entity assume the powers to charge and sentence them. A neutral arbiter in the industry will help the nation navigate the arising challenges and help avoid acts such as banning newspapers for “improper headlines.”

Dr Abbasi should be worried that his actions will see Tanzania slip further down the rank in the world media freedom index and paint our country as a growing dictatorship. It is absurd that the banning of Raia Mwema has coincided with the draft of the controversial internet and social media use rules which will further diminish that space.

That is why we want to appeal that greater tolerance be exercised by those in authority to nurture press freedom as an important ingredient in national development.

A free press, it has been argued, supplements a responsive government and a responsive government seeks to listen more. Rushing to punish will not necessarily be the cure. Maelezo should not be a tool to instill fear and kill press freedom but reach out and engage stakeholders to instill a functioning self-regulatory mechanism that will respect the rights of all.

Winning the media

President John Magufuli will need the support of all Tanzanians in his declared determination to steer the country into prosperity.

It is a goal that we in the media believe in and are ready to work towards. As a father-figure, the President should re-assure the media that what is happening now is not a direct result of his “watch it” warning he sounded to media owners in one of his meetings early in the year.