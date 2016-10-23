Govt should exercise prudence in borrowing

By Citizen

In recent weeks, there has been signs that the government could be straining to meet some of its financial obligations.

Indeed Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan did allude to the fact when addressing a gathering of health experts in Dodoma early last week. She revealed that the current shortage of essential drugs in public hospitals was because there was not enough funds to purchase the drugs as would be normal.

According to Ms Hassan, the government was spending more than two thirds of its revenue to pay for the national debt which has grown exponentially. With Tanzania Revenue Authority averaging a monthly collection of Sh1.2 trillion, it is preposterous that Sh900 billion was going to service the huge debt.

The consequences for this are obvious; with a wage bill of Sh400 billion paid to workers every month, the government is left with very little in the coffers to pay for the other critical social services such as health, education and provision of water. In fact, the math would suggest more borrowing to meet the gap in recurrent expenditure. And with the push for more grand infrastructure projects like expansion of Dar Port, expansion of Dar es Salaam water intake, Air Tanzania, the standard gauge central railway line and others, the likelihood of the debt ballooning is not in question.

Service delivery

Borrowing for national development is not a bad thing, but when such spending threatens the very basic of government services, it may be the time for the President to put a check on the valve. President John Magufuli’s cost cutting efforts mirror on the position that more tightening of public expenditure is unavoidable in the circumstances. More borrowing from expensive commercial sources will continue to impact on service delivery and the competitiveness of the banks to lend to local business community.

We have already witnessed how the government is struggling to pay the bills. It is astonishing for example to learn this week that Parliament, a very critical function in the running of the state, was broke and that Members of Parliament have not worked as would be required because of lack of funding.

Confirmation by the Industry, Trade and Environment Committee of Parliament that it had failed to inspect mining sites over lack of funding was indeed an eye opener. The committee rejected a report from the government tabled for discussion on pollution because they could not discuss something they had not audited as rules require.

We know also that hospitals have not received adequate drug supplies while university students are currently struggling to get funding from the Higher Education Students Loans Board. Reports show the board received only Sh80 billion out of over Sh121 billion that had been expected. The National Food Reserve Agency on the other hand revealed that it had been forced to borrow Sh2 billion to buy food relief as government budget was not forthcoming.