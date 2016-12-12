By Ndimara Tegambwage

On Friday December 9, the world witnessed a great disservice by Tanzania’s media. It was somewhere between 12.29pm and 12.38pm at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The weather was fine. Temperatures were reading 30 Celsius, and crowds on the terraces were cheering the lively military parade.

President John Magufuli, who was at times sharing a word with the Chief of Defence Force (CDF), General Davis Mwamunyange, who sat to his immediate left, was fixedly watching the uniformed fighters and commandos as they demonstrated their physical fitness.

The occasion was held to mark the 55th anniversary of the “thing” radio and TV stations were having problems naming – was it Tanzania, Tanganyika or Mainland Tanzania?

But before President Magufuli stood up to address the nation something unusual happened.

Azam TV showed the President getting sort of uneasy in his chair; leaning to the left, seemingly anxious and distracted from what was taking place in front of him.

And suddenly, his aide, sitting closely behind, was seen giving a telephone handset to the President onto which he glued his ear, with lips at work for several seconds before the camera was relocated from the President, CDF and the aide.

Call it anything. When President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda halted his motorcade, sat on a chair by the roadside and spoke by telephone to an “acquaintance,” it was a big story in East Africa and beyond.

In Tanzania, the press published pictures showing Mr Museveni talking while his entire motorcade waited patiently.

Now in Dar es Salaam, at the Uhuru Stadium, amidst national celebrations and at the most prime of moments, the President appears to be distracted by a telephone call. And he is seen talking by telephone – his face wearing traces of disgust, albeit for a few seconds.

Did the media feel that it was their duty to tell their audiences what happened to the President? In the first place, did the reporters and editors see this?

Did television cameras really “see the President” for and with a purpose, or were the camera operators just moving them around as another perfunctory routine of “making coverage” but with little or no sense of purpose?

Do the media feel that it was their duty to find out who was calling the President at that particular time, and transmit the same to audiences to appreciate the seriousness of the matter that the President attended to in the midst of a historic military parade?

Is it not right for the people to know the kind of person – her/his name and standing in society – who distracted the attention of the President?

Didn’t the media feel that it was their duty to find out what type of person did not know that at that time, on that day, the President would be engaged as he was?

Is it not proper for the media to know the message and make public so that the world can know and appreciate how easy it is to communicate with the President of the United Republic of Tanzania?

Don’t the media feel that it is their duty to find out the content of the message in the conversation – ordinary report, greetings, security matters, complaint – for the public to know what could have distracted the President?

Is it not the duty of the media to find out what unsettled the President and seemingly made him anxious?

Don’t the media feel that it is their duty to know the response of the President to the caller?