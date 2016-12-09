Growing tide of dementia, loneliness in cold countries

By Freddy Macha

I was watching an evening news item early this week.

Dementia. The slowing down of brain and bodily functions. In the past horrible words were used to describe this illness. Lunacy, madness, craziness, derangement, senility, etc.

Dementia originates from the Latin word demens or dements which means “out of mind”...Remember the insult when someone dismisses another as “demented”? Not nice. Never nice.

Mente is also Latin for mind; mental and mentality.

This illness is rarely discussed in poor, developing countries. We associate it with old people. “Yule Mzee bwana!” or, “Uzee huo!” The association, worldwide, is with being old. No further discussion. She is ancient. He is past it. Aged. End of story.

As a study, dementia is unfolding faster and faster, in developed nations.

In the said news item a couple were openly discussing difficulties of dementia. They were in their 80s. The wife complained openly, tears flowing down her eyes: “I want the husband I used to know.”

The man was practically a zombie. No longer did anything by himself. Could not clean. Does not know where he is. He would begin a sentence but stop, midway. Could not recall what he intended to say.

A nurse visited them. Her salary is funded by several charities. Not the government, the news item said. Charities like the Alzheimer and Parkinson’s Society. One of the most well-known celebrities to have Parkinson’s disease was heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali.

Ali, who passed away in June 2016, supported over 20 charities, including the Muhammad Ali Parkinson’s Centre and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, run by blind musician Andrea Bocelli. It cares for the poor and the disabled.

This broadcast on the rising tide of “dementia” concluded, since life is getting better and, subsequently, folks living longer; so does the rise in cases of dementia.

Living longer, nevertheless, is not as straightforward as it would appear.

Unlike Africa where age is considered an asset, in the developed world “the culture of numbers” is totally different. You are not offered respect because you are older. There are no greetings like “shikamoo”. Everyone just says “hello”. That’s it.

It is this “ageless culture” that filters and causes mental health problems.

I recently bumped into an elderly lady I used to live nearby over ten years ago. When I say old, she was probably six to eight years older than me. But she was in a terrible state. Tired, weak; she was weepy. Back then I used to see her rushing through endless chores. Work. Driving. Shouting at her kids. Busy, normal woman.

Now?

I could not believe it.

I blubbered. “Hi...is this...?”

Hesitantly, I half whispered her name.

She shook her head. “See? You can no longer remember me, Freddy?”

I sheepishly, blurted that it had been a long time.

“Yes it has been. But look at me. I am dying. I should...should...I just want to die...”

What was wrong?

She shrieked: “I have lost everything. My son is in jail. My daughter is a drug addict. My other daughter, you remember (she said a name)..?”

Vaguely recalled, yeah. She was a student at a certain secondary school around here...

“Victoria. You remember the nice, bubbly, charming Victoria? You all liked her? Can you believe it? Victoria my darling daughter, apple of my eye, won’t speak to me...”

What about their father?

She just waved a trembling hand. “Sod him...”

Well. Family breakdown. The usual. But here was a twist. She was in despair. She smoked, she was lonely; miserable. After a while, we shuffled to her flat. Nice house. Huge. Two dogs. Stench of cigarettes. Damp clothes. She lived alone....

The usual scenario.

Older people living alone. Children not around. Children too busy with their lives. Have own agendas. Too busy. Children not taking care of their elders. Taking care of parents or the elders is never part of this culture. Care is left to the government.

And when a mzee develops stuff like dementia, it is up to the government and social services to step in. These professionals, as it is always painted in the media, are just doing their job. Salaries. No emotional attachment. No culture of respecting older people.

According to official stats provided by Alzheimer Society, there are almost 50 million people with the disease. This number shall double every 20 years, “especially in developing countries...”